Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

