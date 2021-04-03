DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068967 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002943 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

