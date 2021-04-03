Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00005212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $208,486.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

