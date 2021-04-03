Nimiq Market Cap Tops $91.18 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $91.18 million and $2.95 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,809.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.61 or 0.03545609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.32 or 0.00360002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.95 or 0.00983040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00442491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00408695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00288911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,243,918,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,582,421,895 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

