Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 239,487 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,000. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.