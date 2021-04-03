Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 182,159 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,672 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 148,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

