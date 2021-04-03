Perpetual Investment Management Limited Invests $5.81 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 318,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,682. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

