Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCVCU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,771,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,918,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,858,000.

Shares of VCVCU stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

