Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Declines By 14.9%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

