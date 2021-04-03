Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

ABNB opened at $188.24 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. William Blair assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

