The Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,148 call options.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $62.95. 2,959,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 292,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $34,827,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

