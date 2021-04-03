Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. 506,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,042. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

