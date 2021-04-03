Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Reduced by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average of $476.26. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

