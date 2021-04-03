51,983 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.