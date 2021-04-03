HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $485.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.