Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

