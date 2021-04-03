Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $169,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

