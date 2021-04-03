582 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

