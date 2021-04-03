Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 341,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $159,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

