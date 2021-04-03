Berman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

DXCM stock opened at $365.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a 200 day moving average of $368.77. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.