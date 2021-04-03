Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

