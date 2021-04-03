Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 48,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

