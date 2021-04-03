Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.0% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 88,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 257,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,803. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.