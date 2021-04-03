Bickling Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.50 Million in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 329,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,968. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

