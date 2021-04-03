Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires Shares of 86,965 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,734. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

