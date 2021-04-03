Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 328,827 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 328,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 750,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,320. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

