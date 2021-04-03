54,100 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.53. 2,493,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,433. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

