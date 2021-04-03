Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,254. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.