Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,962,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

VFH traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,547. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

