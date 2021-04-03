Teloscoin (TELOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,114.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Teloscoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2,114.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00293986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

