ImageCoin Price Down 21.5% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $405,748.55 and $162,358.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,056,675 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.