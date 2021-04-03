EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Hits $0.0251 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $142,894.27 and approximately $38,261.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00678898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00027960 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

