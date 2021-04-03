Empty Set Dollar Price Up 40.9% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00074993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.00292272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00093999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00765708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028434 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.