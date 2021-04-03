Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,089,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

