ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 16,639 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,354,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

