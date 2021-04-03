Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 2,390 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $77.11.

