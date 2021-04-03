Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.