Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives $157.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.83.

IPHI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $180.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.60. Inphi has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

