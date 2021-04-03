Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

