Garde Capital Inc. Invests $30.03 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,000. Smartsheet comprises 3.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,266 shares of company stock worth $23,230,731. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.