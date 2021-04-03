12,456 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $226.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.