Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

