CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $97.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.