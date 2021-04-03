Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

