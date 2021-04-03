EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

