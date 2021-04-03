Symmetry Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $133.41 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,243 shares of company stock valued at $87,960,226. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

