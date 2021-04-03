Morgan Stanley Acquires 718,451 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 260.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $88,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

