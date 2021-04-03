Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

