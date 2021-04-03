Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,186 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,176,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 413,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -392.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $209.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

