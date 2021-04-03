34,100 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115,717 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,035 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMND opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

